Skip to main content

Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Down with Injury

Former Georgia Bulldog cornerback Tyson Campbell is down with an injury.

The NFL preseason has kicked off with the NFL's 2022 Hall of Game game annually held in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

This year's matchup features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders, along with three former Georgia Bulldogs. Those former Bulldogs include the No. 1 overall pick in this past April's NFL Draft, Travon Walker, along with running back Zamir White and cornerback Tyson Campbell. 

The latter Campbell went down with an injury just minutes into the second offensive possession for the Raiders. 

The Jaguars' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is heading into his second NFL season. Campbell declared for the draft following the Dawgs' Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, joining his fellow cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel. Georgia fans are looking forward to seeing Campbell excel in the NFL and hoping that one of Georgia's young corners can fill the hole his departure leaves in the Georgia defense.

How to Watch?

  • With the kickoff set for 8:00 PM (EST), the game will be broadcasted by NBC, which you stream on FuboTV.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

USATSI_18806470
News

How to Watch Jaguars Preseason Game, Travon Walker's Debut

By Harrison Reno1 hour ago
966BB62A-3604-4868-B8E2-70D2CF1ED479
News

LOOK: First Photos of 2022 Dawgs Arrive

By Evan Crowell2 hours ago
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_1545-X4
News

Twitter Enters NIL Space

By Evan Crowell3 hours ago
91D61EFD-2279-4B90-B02B-70A1FD001E67
News

Five Freshmen to Watch in Fall Camp

By Brooks Austin6 hours ago
Kirby Smart Pre Camp press conference
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart Responds Indirectly to Nick Saban "Rebuilding" Comment

By Brooks Austin8 hours ago
20220608_AJW_FB_SC_0354-L
News

WATCH: Kirby Smart's First Press Conference

By Brooks Austin8 hours ago
8A1EFB53-630E-4A6D-A17D-231DB31259E4
News

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Pre Camp Injury Report

By Brooks Austin8 hours ago
20220608_AJW_FB_SC_1294-L
News

Projected Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

By Brooks Austin11 hours ago