Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Down with Injury

The NFL preseason has kicked off with the NFL's 2022 Hall of Game game annually held in Canton, Ohio, home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This year's matchup features the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders, along with three former Georgia Bulldogs. Those former Bulldogs include the No. 1 overall pick in this past April's NFL Draft, Travon Walker, along with running back Zamir White and cornerback Tyson Campbell.

The latter Campbell went down with an injury just minutes into the second offensive possession for the Raiders.

The Jaguars' second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is heading into his second NFL season. Campbell declared for the draft following the Dawgs' Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, joining his fellow cornerbacks Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel. Georgia fans are looking forward to seeing Campbell excel in the NFL and hoping that one of Georgia's young corners can fill the hole his departure leaves in the Georgia defense.

How to Watch?

With the kickoff set for 8:00 PM (EST), the game will be broadcasted by NBC, which you stream on FuboTV.

