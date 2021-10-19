Former UGA QB Jacob Eason Waived By Colts

The former Georgia quarterback was waived by the Colts on Tuesday

The one-time Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is no longer a member of the Indianapolis Colts. As reports broke Tuesday afternoon that the Colts waived the former University of Washington product.

The Colts are replacing the former fourth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with former Texas quarterback and later 2021 sixth-round quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger is being activated back off the injury reserve, and the Colts needed a roster spot to do so. Eason's release could see him stay in Indianapolis as a practice squad member, but he would need to clear the waivers before joining the Colts' practice squad.

The news comes after an offseason where the Colts head coach named Eason his backup quarterback to Carson Wentz. For a short period, the Colts planned on starting Eason after a preseason injury Wentz put him in doubt for the season opener.

Throughout the experiment, Eason showed flashes of his ridiculous arm talent. Still, Ehlinger did a better overall job playing with anticipation and being the better passer between the two.

The struggling Eason gave way to a competition between Eason and Ehlinger to compete for the starting role. The battle would continue until the final preseason game, where Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury that forced him to the injury reserve list.

Wentz would become the Colts' starter for the season opener before suffering another injury weeks later, forcing Eason to make his NFL debut for the Colts while they were trailing 27-24 to the Rams with short-time remaining. Eason's second snap as the quarterback ended with an interception.

Since then, Eason's fall down the depth chart continued with Brett Hundley being named the second string behind Wentz, and now the return of the rookie Ehlinger leaves Eason without a roster spot.

You May Also Like:

Scouting Report: Who is Aliou Bah?

ESPN Pinpoints Georgia's Biggest Strength

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.