What Jacob Hood Brings to Georgia

Jacob Hood announced his college commitment on Monday. We take a look at what he brings to the 2022 class for Georgia.

Georgia landed their 16th commit in the class of 2022 on Monday, and it was a big one. Literally.

Jacob Hood is an offensive lineman out of Nashville, Tennessee and he stands 6'8, 342 pounds as a senior in high school. A truly massive young man that possesses a solid balance between mass and mobility.

Despite Georgia's offense changing over the years with Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator, they will always prioritize massive offensive linemen with projectable frames. Hood brings exactly that.

SI All American projects Jacob Hood to play on the interior in college and ranked him as the No. 7 interior offensive line prospect in the entire 2022 class.

Here's what they had to say about Hood:

A mountain of a young man, Hood resides at tackle in high school but projects best as an interior offensive lineman based on his ability to simply move the man in front of him. He's a road grader that will quickly become any ball carrier's best friend on the collegiate level. Hood plays with extraordinary effort and has heavy hands upon contact for good measure.

WATCH: Jacob Hood's Highlights

Current Commits

QB Gunner Stockton

OL Griffin Scroggs

OL Jacob Hood

WR Cole Speer

WR Dillon Bell

WR De'Nylon Morrissette

RB Jordan James

RB Branson Robinson

DL Tyre West

EDGE Darris Smith

LB Jalon Walker

LB CJ Washington

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew

S JaCorey Thomas

S Malaki Starks

P Brett Thorson

You May Also Like

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI