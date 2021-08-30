What Jacob Hood Brings to Georgia
Georgia landed their 16th commit in the class of 2022 on Monday, and it was a big one. Literally.
Jacob Hood is an offensive lineman out of Nashville, Tennessee and he stands 6'8, 342 pounds as a senior in high school. A truly massive young man that possesses a solid balance between mass and mobility.
Despite Georgia's offense changing over the years with Todd Monken as the offensive coordinator, they will always prioritize massive offensive linemen with projectable frames. Hood brings exactly that.
SI All American projects Jacob Hood to play on the interior in college and ranked him as the No. 7 interior offensive line prospect in the entire 2022 class.
Here's what they had to say about Hood:
A mountain of a young man, Hood resides at tackle in high school but projects best as an interior offensive lineman based on his ability to simply move the man in front of him. He's a road grader that will quickly become any ball carrier's best friend on the collegiate level. Hood plays with extraordinary effort and has heavy hands upon contact for good measure.
WATCH: Jacob Hood's Highlights
Current Commits
- QB Gunner Stockton
- OL Griffin Scroggs
- OL Jacob Hood
- WR Cole Speer
- WR Dillon Bell
- WR De'Nylon Morrissette
- RB Jordan James
- RB Branson Robinson
- DL Tyre West
- EDGE Darris Smith
- LB Jalon Walker
- LB CJ Washington
- CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
- S JaCorey Thomas
- S Malaki Starks
- P Brett Thorson
