BREAKING: Jacob Hood Makes College Decision

August 30, 2021
Jacob Hood Commits to Georgia

Offensive tackle Jacob Hood has committed to Georgia Football.
Georgia has their second offensive lineman commit in the 2022 class as Jacob Hood announced he'd be playing his college football in Athens for the Georgia Bulldogs. 

A mountain of a young man, Hood resides at tackle in high school but projects best as an interior offensive lineman based on his ability to simply move the man in front of him. He's a road grader that will quickly become any ball carrier's best friend on the collegiate level. Hood plays with extraordinary effort and has heavy hands upon contact for good measure.

Whatever position he plays, he's going to be a mass mover at his size, and he moves relatively well for a player that stands 6'8, 330 pounds. 

Current Commits

  • QB Gunner Stockton
  • OL Griffin Scroggs
  • OL Jacob Hood
  • WR Cole Speer
  • WR Dillon Bell
  • WR De'Nylon Morrissette
  • RB Jordan James
  • RB Branson Robinson
  • DL Tyre West
  • EDGE Darris Smith
  • LB Jalon Walker
  • LB CJ Washington
  • CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew
  • S JaCorey Thomas
  • S Malaki Starks
  • P Brett Thorson

Hood is now the 16th commit in the class of 2022. They are expecting to take a full class, with at least 25 players in the cycle, so there's still room for work but they are getting close to rounding out the class prior to the season even kicking off. 

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

