OFFICIAL: JaCorey Thomas is a Dawg

JaCorey Thomas locks down his recruitment and signs with the University of Georgia.

The commitment of JaCorey Thomas to Georgia came back in the summer when all that could go wrong seemingly went wrong for Georgia after the NCAA lifted it’s 16-month dead period and allowed athletes back on college campuses for visits.

Georgia lost commitments from top recruits, Deyon Bouie and Bear Alexander after the pair of five-stars visited College Station and Texas A&M. The losses wouldn’t end their as Georgia missed out on a top in-state receiver Kojo Antwi to Ohio State.

Through all the perceived loss of momentum came the commitment from Thomas. A lesser-known prospect in the Georgia circles has now signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Georgia.

Thomas is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete that's done a little bit of everything for Boone High School in Orlando. He's played safety, he's played receiver, he's played in the box and he's played center-field safety as well. For Georgia, he will likely remain at safety according to the sources we've spoken to.

Possessing a thick and compact frame, Thomas strikes his opponents and is a plus-tackler from his secondary position. He has elite ball skills, stemming from his days moonlighting as a wide receiver in high school, and given his return capabilities as a high-school prospect, he will be a threat to score if and when he turns the opposition over in college.

