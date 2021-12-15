OFFICIAL: JaCorey Thomas is a Dawg

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    JaCorey Thomas Signs Letter of Intent

    JaCorey Thomas locks down his recruitment and signs with the University of Georgia.
    Author:

    The commitment of JaCorey Thomas to Georgia came back in the summer when all that could go wrong seemingly went wrong for Georgia after the NCAA lifted it’s 16-month dead period and allowed athletes back on college campuses for visits. 

    Georgia lost commitments from top recruits, Deyon Bouie and Bear Alexander after the pair of five-stars visited College Station and Texas A&M. The losses wouldn’t end their as Georgia missed out on a top in-state receiver Kojo Antwi to Ohio State. 

    Through all the perceived loss of momentum came the commitment from Thomas. A lesser-known prospect in the Georgia circles has now signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Georgia.

    Thomas is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete that's done a little bit of everything for Boone High School in Orlando. He's played safety, he's played receiver, he's played in the box and he's played center-field safety as well. For Georgia, he will likely remain at safety according to the sources we've spoken to.

    Possessing a thick and compact frame, Thomas strikes his opponents and is a plus-tackler from his secondary position. He has elite ball skills, stemming from his days moonlighting as a wide receiver in high school, and given his return capabilities as a high-school prospect, he will be a threat to score if and when he turns the opposition over in college. 

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    7B038ACD-76F8-4CC7-88DB-322C90891419
    News

    LIVE: Early National Signing Day for Georgia

    22 seconds ago
    768083C9-619B-4F08-8AD3-7F30EFFEECBD
    News

    OFFICIAL: JaCorey Thomas is a Dawg

    37 seconds ago
    1F82988E-F578-444D-81A1-142AA3E21FC2
    News

    OFFICIAL: Branson Robinson is a Dawg

    7 minutes ago
    85619BAD-2C9B-43C8-8EC9-06E0ACB01A2C
    News

    OFFICIAL: Malaki Starks is a Dawg

    24 minutes ago
    0029893-hith-1280x720
    News

    OFFICIAL: CJ Smith is a Dawg

    27 minutes ago
    CFCFDF91-7C99-48D0-AF62-33FA329F50CD
    News

    OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton is a Dawg

    40 minutes ago
    A7F240FF-BD12-4329-8C8A-DE96D8BA42AB
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Jalon Walker is a Dawg

    46 minutes ago
    4B2DE5E8-0CD0-41C3-BA3B-555F80776157
    News

    OFFICIAL: Mykel Williams is a Bulldog

    49 minutes ago