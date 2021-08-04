Where Does UGA Stand with Jaheim Singletary?

The Georgia Bulldogs have been in search of a top flight corner for the past few months, and corner Jaheim Singletary seems to be the top priority.

For the past few months, Georgia has been searching for a top corner to pair with current commit Marquis Groves-Killebrew, and it appears Jaheim Singletary is the priority.

Singletary was a longtime Ohio State Buckeye commit. That all changed over the weekend when he announced that he would be reopening his recruitment process.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account Singletary detailed the decision to decommit, saying:

"First off, I would like to thank the entire Ohio State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to be a part of the Buckeye family, and believing in my talents.

After talking it over with my family, I have decided to decommit from the Ohio State University and re-open my recruitment.

Respect my decision."

Two teams have an early lead in this one: Georgia and Miami. Singletary has visited both multiple times over the summer and came away impressed with each.

Georgia has expressed a desire to grab a second boundary corner in this class. They went after corner Tre'Quon Fegans hard before he committed to Miami and have been in contact with a few other prospects in the cycle, including former commit Deyon "Smoke" Bouie.

Singletary is the best option on the board. He hails from Jacksonville, Florida, where he plays football for Robert E. Lee High School. Singletary has been a standout all three years in high school and projects to be an impact corner.

He is actually quite comparable to Fegans. Both have the physical makeup of a Georgia corner; Singletary comes in at 6-1 and 170 lbs. They also have long arms that allow them to get into receivers' space when the ball is snapped.

Singletary won't blow your mind with his top speed, but he is a fluid mover who can make cuts in short areas. His lateral quickness is by far the most compelling part of his athletic profile.

His athleticism jumps off the screen, as he routinely outleaps receivers for jump balls. His movements are smooth and he can explode out of his stance to make a play on the ball.

There aren't many holes in his game. Singletary is as college-ready as they come, and that is why Georgia is going to ramp up the pursuit in the coming weeks.

The Bulldogs are thin at corner in the short term. The team has Derion Kendrick penciled in as their No. 1 corner, but aside from him, the room is unproven.

Kendrick and senior Ameer Speed will both likely be gone at the conclusion of the 2021 season. That means that Singletary would have a chance to compete for snaps in spring practices next season if he were to choose the Bulldogs.

You May Also Like

What Does Dillon Bell Bring to Georgia?

Georgia Football Finishes Recruiting Weekend Period Strong

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.