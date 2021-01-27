Jahmile Addae to Become UGA DB Coach

Earlier this month defensive backs coach Charlton Warren left Georgia after two seasons in order to become the defensive coordinator at Indiana. That left a vacancy on the staff and for the past few weeks, Georgia has been trying to figure out who will be next in line for this job.

Initially, it seemed as if Doug Belk, Houston’s co-defensive coordinator, was a strong candidate. However, Houston caught wind of this and quickly promoted Belk to the full title of defensive coordinator.

There was a list of candidates that Georgia interviewed multiple times, including IDareU trainer and CEO Glenn Ford, but the job ultimately went to West Virginia cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae Dawgs Daily on SI.com has confirmed. As first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

As for what he brings to the table, according to our good friend Schuyler Callihan at Mountaineer Maven, Addae is a technician.

"I wouldn’t say a great recruiter but is on the way up. He’s not necessarily the top recruiter at WVU. As a coach, he’s pretty darn good. He really only played 2 corners that coming into the year had combined for 2 starts and ended up with the No. 1 passing defense in the country this year. He’s going to be a DC at some point, maybe head coach down the line" - Schuyler Callihan

The recruiting prowess of Addae will ultimately improve once he arrives on campus we expect here at Dawgs Daily on SI.com. There's a clear and obvious difference between entering a prospect's home with the West Virginia logo on your chest, and walking in with that Georgia G. We saw this prove true with Sam Pittman who was an average recruiter, but a great developer in his stints as an offensive line coach prior to his stop in Athens. He arrives at Georgia and he's the nation's top offensive line recruiter all of the sudden.

You may also like

Richard LeCounte Ranked No. 15 Safety in 2021 NFL Draft

Official Measurements for Georgia Players at Senior Bowl

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BuldogsSI.