Jake Fromm Drops Out of ESPN Analyst Top-32 NFL Prospects

Brooks Austin

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst, Todd McShay has been one of the biggest defenders of Jake Fromm during this NFL Draft process that is still in the very early stages. However, perhaps that avid defense has rested as Fromm has dropped out of McShay's most recent Top-32 big board on ESPN.com. 

McShay released his latest big board in an ESPN+ article this morning, where - as recently as two weeks ago - Fromm rested comfortably at #28. Today, Fromm dropped completely out of the 32 rankings and was seemingly replaced by Jordan Love among several others. 

McShay had no explanation in the article for the change due to the fact that the article was intended to explain why the 32 players were on there and not why others were not. However, the evaluation process is a fluid one and McShay placed several newcomers into his list that flashed impressive traits during the week at the Senior Bowl, an event that Jake Fromm was obviously not a part of, though he was in attendance as a spectator. 

Fromm has even taken a hit on Scouts Inc's rankings as well. The latest article we released on Fromm's draft stock two weeks ago had him sitting at #29 and he's since fallen to #34. 

What does it all mean? It means that the loudest voice in the "Jake Fromm is a starting NFL Quarterback" camp, is most likely coming back to the crowd, and for good reason. The NFL Draft process is one that is hyperfocused on physical traits. Who throws it the hardest? Who runs the fastest? Who's got that prototypical build and frame? 

All questions and evaluation tactics that don't exactly favor the quarterback from Warner Robbins, Georgia. At this point, Fromm being a first-round pick would be a shock and it's seeming more likely that he's a 3rd round guy as opposed to an early 2nd rounder. 

USATSI_13676896 (1)
QB, Jake Fromm

Some will read this and say, "Well that just shows you he should have gone back to school." To which I say, Jake Fromm is already a finished product. He is what he is at this point as a prospect. He wasn't suddenly going to find elite arm talent over this offseason. No coordinator change was going to suddenly make him run a 4.5 forty yard dash. 

And part of that plays into his lack of luster in terms of first-round admiration. NFL evaluators are looking for ascending players, prospects that have a chance to become that much better on the next level. 

That's not to say that Jake Fromm can't get better as a football player, but the reality is that he's reached his physical ceiling and when stacked up to some of the other QB prospects in this class, it doesn't exactly flash. 

I like to do a little exercise in my mind where I have Fromm playing on the LSU offense and Burrow playing on the Georgia offense. I think if that were the case, Fromm would be a top 10 lock and Burrow might be a 3rd rounder. But that's just a hypothetical.

