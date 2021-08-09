Jake Fromm Earns Praises from Buffalo Bills Head Coach

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm received praise this weekend for the job he has done so far with the Bills.

The former fifth-round pick in 2020 and former Georgia Bulldog Jake Fromm has a tough few weeks of NFL training camp ahead as he enters his second season in the league.

Fromm spent all of 2020 as the emergency quarterback due to the risk of COVID-19. Being designated meant that Fromm would have to do things differently from the rest of the team, even as much as practicing away from the team, just as a precaution if a quarterback came down with COVID-19.

Now with a challenging rookie year in the books, Fromm has turned his attention to trying to keep his job with the Bills. The Bills not only just resigned franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a massive five-year contract extension but also added former Bears starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the roster.

Allen and Trubisky are the projected top two quarterbacks, leaving Fromm trying to beat out Davis Webb for a spot on the practice squad.

The situation looks bleak for Fromm as his frequent criticism of a "weak arm" and not being able to put as much "zing" on the ball as needed could be why Bills pick Webb over him.

Head coach Sean McDermott praised Fromm over the weekend, saying:

“Just the challenges that we’ve all faced with COVID and some of the adjustments we had to make as a team last year, he had to go through it probably as much as anyone with being a little bit separate from the team,” McDermott said. “Just an incredible young man with a very strong faith. Now he got married this offseason so that’s great to see and again, just watching young men in this case develop on and off the field.”

Along with:

“To this point he’s done a nice job,” McDermott said. “He has good command of the offense, he’s leading with his action as well as his words and you watch the habits. I think the biggest thing about Jake is he knows who he is and that’s for young people, to know who they are at this point in their career, I think that says a lot about who he is.”

While questions remain about his size and his arm strength, there is no questioning his football IQ and leadership skills, something that could endear him to other teams around the league if the former Georgia standout is unable to make the Bills roster or practice squad by the end of the preseason.

