Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tweeted on Wednesday he will announce on Jan. 6 his decision to either declare for the NFL Draft or stay with the Crimson Tide.

"I’ll be making my decision on the 6th," Tagovailoa tweeted. "God bless and Roll Tide."

Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019 while tossing just three interceptions. The junior played nine games for Alabama this season before suffering a season-ending hip dislocation against Mississippi State on Nov. 16.

Alabama went 10–1 with Tagovailoa in 2019. The Crimson Tide's lone loss with its starting quarterback this season came at LSU on Nov. 11. Tagovailoa completed 21 of 40 passes with four touchdowns in Alabama's 46-41 loss.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in Alabama's win over Georgia in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. He is 22–2 as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama defeated Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday with Mac Jones starting at quarterback.