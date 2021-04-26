Source: "He's A First Round Pick, Without a Doubt"

The Georgia Bulldogs have a stud in defensive tackle Jalen Carter. In 2021 Carter could be the centerpiece of a championship defense.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter needs no introduction for Georgia Bulldog fans. A year ago he broke onto the scene as a true freshman and was one of the most dominant players on the roster come season's end.

While Carter is well known in the Peach State, his name isn't national just yet. That is about to change.

Carter is the most talented defensive lineman the Bulldogs have had in the last decade. He stands 6-3 and 310 lbs., the prototypical size for an interior defensive lineman. Yet, despite his massive frame, Carter is an explosive athlete. His first step is elite and he can move laterally to bring down ball carriers outside the numbers.

He is not a finished product in pass-rush at the moment. On tape, he does display the ability to bull-rush and perform swim moves right now, but he does have to learn a few counters to improve his game.

Carter separates himself with his mental edge. He understands the game of football and was diagnosing offensive plays at the snap a season ago.

As the season wore on Carter consistently recognized where a play was going before anyone else on the defense. Players work for years to learn how to diagnose offenses and Carter was doing it as a true freshman.

Simply put, Carter has checked every box at this point in his career. He is a future first-round pick and has a chance to be the highest interior defensive lineman selected since Quinnen Williams was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Those are all realistic expectations for this young phenom.

"He's a first-round pick, without a doubt. It's going to be a matter of how high." - Source on Jalen Carter

Pairing the likes of Jalen Carter with defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and you've got quite the tandem. They are extremely disruptive in both the run game and pass game and will wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Davis is already a known commodity. He is the No. 1 nose tackle prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft and has already proven himself on the big stage.

Carter has a chance to do even more as a Bulldog. His combination of size, athleticism, and football IQ are more than enough to consider Carter a future All-American.

The play of the Georgia defense will be dictated by Carter and the rest of that defensive front seven. Only time will tell, but out of the gate, we will get a good feel for what Carter is on the big stage. The team will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers.

