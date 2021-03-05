Keys to Atlanta: Jordan Davis & Jalen Carter

The talented defensive tackle duo will have lead this Georgia defense in the most important season of the last ten years for the Bulldogs.

All eyes are naturally drawn to this high flying offense for Georgia heading into 2021 - quarterback JT Daniels will lead a high-scoring offense with All-SEC caliber players at almost every skill position.

However, at some point, the Bulldogs are going to have relied on what has made Georgia a top program for years under head coach Kirby Smart.

Their defense.

In today's day and age, championship offense will always triumph over championship defense, but you still have to be able to come up with the critical stop when you need it.

While Zamir White, James Cook, JT Daniels, Kearis Jackson, and Jamaree Salyer returned on the offensive side of the football, the defense didn't have such luck.

Many impact defensive players for the Bulldogs have moved on to the NFL. Here is the list of impact defenders from last season that are no longer with the team:

Tyson Campbell, CB*

Eric Stokes, CB*

DJ Daniel, CB

Richard LeCounte, S

Azeez Ojulari, OLB*

Monty Rice, ILB

Malik Herring, DE

*Junior declaring early for 2021 NFL Draft

As a result of these departures, a few key defenders need to elevate their play to an elite level. While the overall personnel won't be as experienced as a season ago, they can still find success if two defensive linemen take that next step: Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Pressure makes up for a lot of mistakes on the back end of a defense. Despite the evolution of the sport forcing things to spread out and throw the ball, blowing up the line of scrimmage is still priority No. 1. Carter and Davis project to be the best defensive line tandem in the SEC next season.

That goes a long way for a defense that is replacing so much experience and depth, particularly in the secondary.

Both Davis and Carter are pivotal defenders for Georgia, that's skillsets benefit one another.

Davis is the more experienced of the pair, playing three seasons already for the Bulldogs. He has been the best run defender on the team during his time in Athens and sources say that this year he is putting an emphasis on rushing the passer. Georgia will need him to impact the game on all three downs defensively.

He could have been the No. 1 nose tackle selected in this class but returns to be the unquestioned leader of this Georgia defense. He's a space-eater that forces offenses to direct attention to him on an every-down basis.

Carter may have the higher ceiling of the pair, which is scary considering how good Davis is. As a true freshman last year Carter gained a starting role in the rotation and never looked back. He was a constant resident in the opponent's backfield.

He pairs an elite athletic skill set with a great motor. Carter pursues and punishes the ball carrier at all times. Additionally, he's positionally versatile. You will see him line up from nose tackle to defensive end throughout a football game.

In the passing game, he often overwhelms interior offensive linemen. If Jordan Davis can force teams to double-team him in passing situations, providing Jalen Carter a 1on1 with an athletically inferior offensive guard on a regular basis, it's going to result in havoc.

You may also like

Projecting Georgia's G-Day Offensive Depth Chart: Pre-Spring Edition

Kirby: "Cornerback is Up for Grabs"

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.