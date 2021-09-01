Jalen Carter Will Be the X-Factor for UGA Defense Saturday

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been special for Georgia so far, but Saturday is his chance to put his name into the national spotlight.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has already become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the SEC, but he could cast his name into the national spotlight on Saturday.

Carter came into the program last season as a true freshman with high expectations but exceeded all of them. By season's end, he was one of the most pivotal players for Georgia and continually improved as the season went on.

He is a high-effort player with elite size, strong hands, and solid pad level. That combination screams first-round draft pick, and everyone on the Georgia staff knows it. However, the national media has not quite caught on yet.

In the leadup to the top-5 matchup, Carter has been mentioned as an afterthought. Many expect him to play well, but Carter could have a breakout performance on national television.

Against Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, Carter was flat-out dominant. Everywhere the ball went, he went. Carter chased down receivers on boundary screens and routinely fought until the play was over.

Georgia is going to need high effort from all players in this game. Clemson is a well-coached football team that will capitalize off your mistakes if they catch your feet dragging.

Carter is constantly moving, and he usually finds his way into the backfield. While quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is talented, Carter could change the complexion of this entire game by winning in pass rush.

Clemson is expecting Georgia to make a few plays off the edge. That is just how football works in the modern game with uber-athletic defensive ends. This doesn't destroy an offensive game plan, as there are effective ways to counteract edge pressure. However, interior pressure completely disrupts the flow of an offense.

If Georgia can force Uiagalelei off his spot, then that immediately puts a ceiling on what the Tigers can accomplish offensively. Clemson hasn't been known for the run game in recent years, and with the Georgia run defense clogging up the middle, there aren't many viable solutions if the passing game falters.

Carter is a bonafide first-round pick. That much is settled. Saturday is his chance to make his case to become a top-10 pick. He played all of last season with bad weight and poor conditioning. If he revitalized his body over the offseason, then Carter could put on a clinic against Clemson.

Clemson recently published their depth chart, and it appears as if they will be rotating their centers for the majority of the game. Carter should capitalize on this because the rotation won't allow the interior lineman to find a natural rhythm as the game progresses.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI