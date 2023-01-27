Jalen Carter and Georgia Bulldogs Chasing NFL Draft History

The Georgia Bulldogs made history in last season's 2022 NFL draft when they had a historic 15 players selected to the NFL draft, which included 5 defensive players in the first round (both were the most in the 7-round era of). But as the 2023 Draft season approaches, The Bulldog's could be making even more history.

According to Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, the Chicago Bears are predicted to select Georgia's Jalen Carter first overall.

With Carter taken as the first pick, the Bulldog's would become the first team to produce back-to-back No.1 overall picks since the Oklahoma Sooners did so in 2018 and 2019 with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

But not only would Georgia become the first team to repeat No.1 Overall picks in the last 5 years, they would be the first team in college football history to have 6 players taken No.1 overall in the NFL draft. They are currently tied with Oklahoma, USC, and Notre Dame with 5 apiece.

While Jalen Carter being selected first overall would certainly be a massive accomplishment for the program as a whole. Georgia's extremely talented roster 2023 paired with numerous top-5 future recruiting classes indicates that this may not be the last time Kirby Smart's Bulldog's rewrite Draft history.

Previous No.1 Picks from Georgia

Travon Walker (2022)

(2022) Matthew Stafford (2009)

(2009) Harry Babcock (1953)

(1953) Charley Trippi (1945)

(1945) Frank Sinkwich (1943)

