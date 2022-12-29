We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.

McShay warned the football world on an ESPN Broadcast that Carter had "character issues" and would be a hot-button name as the draft process continues until April. He even went as far as to say that there were locker room concerns and questions as to what kind of teammate Carter is.

So, what kind of teammate does Jalen Carter think he is? His teammates have already gone to bat for him on social media and elsewhere, but Thursday we got to hear it from Carter himself.

"I'm a really good teammate, you can ask any of my other teammates, and they will tell you the same thing. It doesn't matter who you are, if you're a walk-on, I feel like I'm always going to help you out."

McShay stated in his next sentence that he predicts Carter to be selected by the Seahawks as the No.2 overall pick and that his concerns were strictly about character and nothing to do with his athletic ability.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE