REPORT: Jalen Kimber Out for Remainder of Season

Georgia cornerback Jalen Kimber is going to be out the remainder of the season following season ending shoulder surgery.

Kimber has been struggling through a shoulder issue for the overwhelming majority of the season dating back to fall camp, according to sources. With reports indicating surgery, they are probably going to be shutting him down due to the injury simply not getting better.

This is a critical blow to the Georgia secondary from a depth perspective. Kimber was the fourth corner on the depth chart behind Derion Kendrick, Ameer Speed, and Kelee Ringo.

Ringo and Speed have obviously been the two names that Georgia has seen rotate opposite of Kendrick at the start of the season, though Kimber has seen some game action, particularly against UAB.

This now elevates players like Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, and Lovasea Carroll up the depth chart at cornerback. All three are talented young players, but true freshmen.

Georgia is set to take on Vanderbilt at 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, a game in which they are 35.5 point favorites and are expected to see a good bit of backups playing in the second half. So, Georgia fans will likely get an extended look at the likes of Lassiter, Green, or Carroll.

