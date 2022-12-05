Georgia football has landed yet another commitment in the 2023 class in the form of former UCF commit Jamal Meriweather. The Brunswick, Georgia native becomes the latest commit just a day following the Bulldogs landing 5-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba.

The 6'7, 285-pound tackle shows a tremendous amount of upside at the tackle position, a position that could become rather depleted over the coming 18 months. With the likes of Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon, and Amarius Mims likely to be in the NFL Draft.

Meriweather joins offensive line commits, Monroe Freeling, Bo Hughley, Joshua Miller, and Kelton Smith

2023 Georgia Commits

CJ Allen, LB

Samuel M’Pemba

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

Raymond Cottrell, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

