Jamaree Salyer “Comfortable” as Georgia’s Swiss Army Knife

Jamaree Salyer is taking on the role of Georgia’s most versatile piece upfront on offense.

Looking back on the offseason, many would've told you that Jamaree Salyer would be playing at guard for Georgia near this point in the season. The senior out of Pace Academy came to Athens as five-star offensive linemen who looked to be the future on the interior of the offensive line.

When Georgia was loaded on the interior with Ben Cleveland, Solomon Kindley, and an uprising Justin Shaffer, things would change during his sophomore year. Salyer would be moved to tackle to help Georgia out in the 2020 Sugar Bowl against Baylor, filling in for the opted-out Isaiah Wilson.

Salyer has since taken over the full-time duties as Georgia's left tackle and is doing it at a high level, so far not giving up a sack in his career. However, that statistic doesn't change that Salyer's natural position and future in the NFL lies at offensive guard.

This season seemed like the perfect time to make the switch with redshirt freshman tackle Broderick Jones having a year in the system under his belt, along with true freshman Amarius Mims coming into the offensive line room as a bona-fided five-star.

Five games in, Salyer is still Georgia's number one at left tackle, which makes him the most important offensive lineman, mainly because he is responsible for protecting the quarterback's blindside.

On Wednesday, Sayler spoke with the media and was asked about his position; in turn, Sayler sounded confident in his ability to play all five positions for Georgia if needed.

“Just because I feel comfortable at all five, and I repped at all five this year. So, I am very comfortable at every position, and I feel like if someone was going down, I would be able to fill in and help the team win because that's what matters to me at this point in my career.”

With Cade Mays transferring from Georgia following the 2019-20 season, that move left Georgia without a swiss-army knife offensive lineman. Since moving Sayler to tackle, it has made him the ultra-versatile piece that Georgia needed.

Salyer has seen time at all five positions in his four years as a Bulldog and is comfortable doing it. With the potential emergence of Broderick Jones at left tackle, it would allow for Salyer to move back inside to guard, as we saw against Arkansas.

