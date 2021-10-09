Jamaree Salyer Injured During Matchup with Auburn

Georgia starting offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has been injured during the matchup with the Auburn Tigers

It appeared he was rolled up during a run play on second down. Based on what we've seen it appears to be a lower-body injury, most likely an ankle.

Salyer was able to walk off on his own power.

We will keep you updated as the game continues between the Tigers and the Bulldogs.

Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will be the immediate replacement for Jamaree Salyer. Jones has seen a good bit of playing time at the tackle position throughout the first five games of the season. The former five star tackle prospect will settle in.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

Pre-Game Notes

JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain

Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team



Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today

All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback

George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up

Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up

Bennett was announced as starting quarterback

Scores Around the SEC

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.

Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.

Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.

