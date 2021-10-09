Jamaree Salyer Injured During Matchup with Auburn
Starting offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer has been injured during the matchup with the Auburn Tigers.
It appeared he was rolled up during a run play on second down. Based on what we've seen it appears to be a lower-body injury, most likely an ankle.
Salyer was able to walk off on his own power.
We will keep you updated as the game continues between the Tigers and the Bulldogs.
Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will be the immediate replacement for Jamaree Salyer. Jones has seen a good bit of playing time at the tackle position throughout the first five games of the season. The former five star tackle prospect will settle in.
Injury Report
- JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
- Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
- Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
- Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
- Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
- Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
- George Pickens (Knee) - Out
- Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
- Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
- Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out
Pre-Game Notes
- JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain
- Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today
- All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback
- George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up
- Both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have been seen warming up
- Bennett was announced as starting quarterback
Scores Around the SEC
- Ole Miss leads Arkansas 38-31 in the fourth.
- Florida leads Vanderbilt 42-0 in the third.
- Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-20 in the fourth.
