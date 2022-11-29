Skip to main content

Can Jayden Daniels Hold Up Against Georgia Defense in SECCG?

As LSU and Georgia prepare to battle for the SEC this Saturday. We take a look at Jayden Daniels and what the Bulldogs will need to do to stop him.

After the 2021 season ended once again and disappointment for the Tigers, LSU decided to move on from head coach Ed Orgeron and hired Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly has exceeded the expectations of many and has led his team to a 9-3 record with a chance to win the SEC Championship. Much of this is due to the success of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels, a junior transfer from Arizona State was recruited as a 5-star athlete out of the State of California. With the Sun Devils, Daniels threw for 2,943 and 17 touchdowns his freshman year and put together a handful of impressive performances his freshman year which included a win over top 5 ranked Oregon in 2019. However, after a shortened COVID season, Daniels had a disappointing 2021 season before entering the transfer portal.

Under Brian Kelly, however, Daniels has been much more efficient and utilized in the passing game. He has already surpassed his season high in pass attempts and only needs 3 touchdowns and 400 yards to break his career high for those categories in a season as well. 

Daniels is also very effective at using his legs as a weapon in the running game. He currently is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing and has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground as well. But what’s most surprising about Daniels, is that he takes relatively good care of the football. He has only lost 3 fumbles and thrown 2 interceptions the entire season. 

So what can this Georgia defense need to do to stop the Tigers duel threat quarterback that takes relatively good care of the football? Well, it depends on his health first. Kelly mentioned earlier in the week that Daniels was in a boot, but would be expected to be full go for Saturday. So, assuming he's full strength, it will require a full effort from Georgia's defense. 

In his entire career, Daniels is just 2-5 when he has more than 35 passing attempts a game. Keeping Daniels in the pocket and forcing him to throw the ball more than he or Brian Kelly would like him to will be a key part to a Georgia victory. But it will require Stetson Bennett and the UGA offense to can score fast and force LSU to play behind. It will also require major efforts from the D-line and linebacker core to contain Daniels and prevent him from gashing the Bulldogs with his legs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Georgia has shown that they are more than capable of containing dual-threat quarterbacks on defense and scoring at will on offense. Should the Bulldogs do both on Saturday, it could be a long day for Daniels and company.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

brian kelly
News

What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
10249857-ADF3-4640-B81C-9367F335C99A
Recruiting

Mello Jones Blowing Up on Recruiting Trail, Talks Recent Georgia and Bama Offers

By Connor Jackson
6F79C63D-3643-49DC-A9B4-0451C39E4BAD
News

Who is LSU's Biggest Threat against Georgia?

By Christian Kirby II
3M6A8950
News

Regular Season Awards: MVP, Most Improved, DAWG Award

By Joseph Griffin
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_PRESS_0269 (1)
Football

CFP Rankings Predictions: How Committee Should See OSU, Bama, Tennessee Debate

By Jonathan Williams
USATSI_19365556
News

Todd Monken Named Finalist for Broyles Award, Given to Nation's Top Assistant

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19158850
News

Takeaways from the 2022 Regular Season

By Christian Kirby II
USATSI_19022340
News

Georgia Injury Report Prior to Conference Title Game Against LSU

By Brooks Austin