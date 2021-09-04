Georgia Needs Jermaine Burton to Become a Star Saturday Night

Wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been a constant positive over the offseason for Georgia, and today could be his time to breakout.

Georgia suffered several injuries to skill position players during the offseason, but wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been a constant positive for them.

Burton did suffer a minor knee injury prior to the spring game, but there wasn't any structural damage, and he only missed a few practices. He is slated to be the No. 1 target against Clemson on Saturday night, and this could be his opportunity to break onto the national scene.

He had an impressive freshman season, racking up 27 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns. Against Mississippi State, quarterback JT Daniels first start in the red and black, Burton had eight catches for 197 yards, scoring two touchdowns in the process.

The Bulldogs lost their top wideout in George Pickens during spring practice to an ACL tear. Pickens has been progressing quickly in his rehab track but will not return until midway through the season, at the earliest.

That leaves Burton as the key playmaker for this offense. He impressed a year ago and even earned a starting job by season's end, but he will have to take the next step to maximize what this Georgia offense can do.

JT Daniels is fond of finding ways to create big plays, and Burton can create separation quickly. The two have now had an entire offseason to improve their connection, which was already strong.

The Clemson game will be the biggest stage that Burton has played on in his career. Many people locally know the name Jermaine Burton, but few nationally know just how special he is.

This is a perfect opportunity for him. He is taking on one of the best defenses in the country as a No. 1 wideout in his second season of action. If Burton can create yardage like he did last season, all college football will know who he is by the end of the night.

Burton has already played against some of the top talents in the nation; he played against Alabama just a few games into his freshman campaign, and more than held his own. So, he will certainly be prepared for Saturday night's matchup.

This offseason, there wasn't much buzz surrounding his name, presumably because many penciled him in for a solid season and moved on. However, tonight could be the beginning of a fantastic season for Burton.

