JUST IN: Davis Wins Second Individual Award

    December 10, 2021
    Jordan Davis Wins Outland Trophy

    Jordan Davis is bringing home two awards to Athens this season.
    Just minutes after winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, annually given to the best defensive player in the country, Jordan Davis is bringing home a second trophy.

    Davis was announced on Thursday night as the winner of the Outland Trophy. The Outland Trophy is awarded to the "most outstanding interior lineman" in College Football.

    Davis returned to Athens this offseason for his senior season, potentially leaving millions of dollars on the table. If he would've declared for the NFL Draft following the 2020 season, Davis would've likely been one of the first defensive linemen taken off the board.

    So far, the former Charlotte, North Carolina, native is picking up right where he left off, anchoring down Georgia's run defense while continually making his presence felt as a pass rusher. The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder naturally draws double teams with his size alone, freeing up his teammates for one on one matchups, which is something that doesn't show up in the stats.

    Through 13 games this season, Davis has totaled 28 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and two sacks. Despite what the stats may say, Davis is an integral part of Georgia's defense, helping shut down the run and free up other teammates against the pass.

    Davis received a lot of national attention early this season as many started to realize his impact on games for Georgia; some even started a trend to see Jordan Davis make it to New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

    After the performance of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the SEC Championship Game, it seems like the most prestigious individual award in College Football is locked up.

