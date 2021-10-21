Smart Says JT Daniels Is Dealing With Some "Rust"

    • October 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    JT Daniels Still Dealing With "Rust"

    Smart revealed to the media that quarterback JT Daniels was back in action during practice Tuesday.
    Author:

    Kirby Smart updated the media on Wednesday during his weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference. Georgia is still preparing during the bye week for their upcoming matchup with the unranked Florida Gators. 

    Much of the talk heading into the bye week is about Georgia's quarterback situation. Starter JT Daniels has missed the last three games with a lat injury in his throwing arm, the same side of his body as the oblique injury that held him out of the game versus UAB and kept him limited against Clemson. 

    The bye week couldn't come at a better time for Georgia after three straight games versus ranked opponents, giving Georgia an extra week of preparation and healing after a gruesome first seven weeks where Georgia's injury list tested the team's depth. 

    During Smart's teleconference, he revealed to the media that Daniels was getting back into the thick of things practice-wise. The starting quarterback was active in Georgia's "good on good" session Tuesday, some of the first live-action that Daniels had seen with the first unit in weeks. 

    “He took more reps with the groups yesterday than he has in the past, and I thought he did a good job with those reps,” Smart said. “He’d be the first to tell you there was a little rust there from not having taken as many 11-on-11 reps or good on good reps."

    Smart would follow up with, "We'll see how he responds today, and see if he has any soreness, what his pitch count will be, and how many reps he's able to get."

    In Daniels' missed time, redshirt senior Stetson Bennett led Georgia to three victories over ranked opponents, and the offense didn't look to miss a step without Daniels available. However, the strong play of Bennett over the last three weeks brings questions of whether the former starter in 2020 could earn his job back.

    The status of Daniels will likely determine who starts at quarterback for Georgia in Jacksonville next week. Still, unless Daniels struggles in practice throughout the next week, the former Southern California transfer will likely retake the reigns of the Georgia offense. 

