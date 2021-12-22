JT Daniels Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sources confirmed to SI Dawgs Daily Tuesday evening that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. As of right now, no other test results from the quarterback room have come back positive.

Georgia is ten days away from its College Football Playoff Semifinal game versus Michigan in Miami, Florida, as part of the Orange Bowl. The No. 2 ranked Wolverines look like a marquee matchup for Georgia after Michigan won its first outright Big Ten championship since 2003.

While many do not expect Daniels to be Georgia's starting quarterback for the New Years' Eve game, some thought it was possible that former the University of Southern California transfer could see action against Michigan.

Following the 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship game to Alabama, a game brought back questions surrounding Georgia's quarterback room and whether or not the right guy is starting.

After a regular season where Georgia did not surrender more than 17 points in a single game and saw an offense average around 37 points per game with two different quarterbacks at the helm at certain points in the season, the loss to Alabama was unexpected after the Crimson Tide struggled throughout the season.

Georgia's first loss of the season, coupled with its worst performance, Georgia's highly touted defense gave up over 500 yards of offense along with a season-high 41 points. As a result, many are even questioning the status of a Georgia defense that many regarded as one of the best units ever.

No timeline has been made available for a potential return of Georgia's starting quarterback. Still, with just ten days to go until Georgia takes the field in Miami, Georgia will need to prepare its other options at quarterback if assumed starter Stetson Bennett is to go down with injury or struggle.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.