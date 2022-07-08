As Georgia is starting put together momentum on the recruiting trail with a pair of commitments to the class of 2024 in the last few days, breaking a string of decommitments, one of their top targets in 2023 is narrowing down his recruitment down.

Ny Carr was the lone commitment to Georgia's 2024 class after the decommitment of four-star defensive back Antione Jackson, who flipped from the Bulldogs to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. The Moultrie, Georgia, native is a top-100 player in the country according to 247Sports. The composite rankings rate him as the 66th best player nationally, making him the 10th best wide receiver and 14th best player in the Peach State.

Carr was then joined by his teammate at Colquitt County, five-star tight end Landen Thomas, days later. With two highly-rated offensive weapons in Georgia's 2024 class, the Bulldogs still have plenty of work to do with their 2023 class before early signing day in mid-December.

Wide receiver Jalen Hale, a four-star prospect out of Longview, Texas, is one of the top wide-outs in the country. Hale is ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 59 overall player in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is now narrowing down his recruitment to just three schools after a busy June of visits. According to Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, Hale will choose from Georgia, Texas, and Alabama.

No decision date is currently set for the Lone Star state product, yet Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon has made him a priority at wide receiver for this cycle.

