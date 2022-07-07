Skip to main content

JUST IN: Justin Houston Re-Signs with the Ravens

The former Bulldog edge rusher will rejoin the Ravens on a one-year deal.

Outside linebacker and former Georgia Bulldog Justin Houston has finalized a one-year contract that will see him return to the Baltimore Ravens. 

Houston gives the Ravens another veteran pass rusher, as the eleven-year NFL veteran has amassed over 100 career sacks, since joining the league in 2011. Last season, Houston played a integral role for the Baltimore defense, starting in 15 games, totaling 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a team-high 17 quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

After drafting edge rusher David Ojabo out of Michigan in the second round this past April, following the torn achillies injury which he suffered during Michigan's pro-day, Houston's experience will make for an invaluable learning experience for the young rookie as he returns from injury. 

The 4.5 sack 2021 season for Houston was the lowest total of his career. With his age climbing and his numbers seemingly dropping this could be the last ride for Huston as he looks to make a big impact on this Ravens defense.

In Athens as a Bulldog, Houston was a force on Georgia's defense in 2010 and 2011. He recorded 125 tackles and 20 sacks before being selected in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft. 

Since then, Houston became a four-time Pro Bowler, including an impressive 2014 campaign where he led the league in sacks with 22 total in Kansas City. After playing seven seasons with the Chiefs (2011-18), the Ravens are only the third NFL franchise he's played with in eleven years, the only other being the Indianapolis Colts. 

