JUST IN: Oregon Starts Bo Nix at Quarterback

Bo Nix has trotted out as the starting quarterback for the Ducks.

We have reached kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia; the Oregon offense has taken the field, and with it comes out former Auburn Tiger Bo Nix starting at quarterback for the Ducks. 

Nix is no stranger to facing the Georgia Bulldogs, having already faced them three times before as the starting signal caller for Auburn. In each of the three prior matchups, the Bulldogs have gotten the best of the former five-star quarterback.

Now with a change of scenery, the Duck faithful that with one of the most experienced offensive lines and a talented set of skill position players, Nix can help lead the No. 11 ranked Ducks to a win over the defending national champion Bulldogs.

To keep up to date with all that is going on during Georgia's season-opening game, check out the live updates blog here.

How to Watch: Georgia vs. Oregon

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
