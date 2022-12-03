Starting Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon has exited the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers with what appeared to be a left knee injury from the press box.

McClendon was replaced by sophomore offensive tackle, Amarius Mims.

McClendon is a three year starter for this Bulldog offensive line.

UPDATE: After being evaluated in the medical tent, McClendon was seen walking to the locker room for further evaluation.

Zion Logue, DT (IN) - Smart mentioned that Logue was bothered by a previous injury.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida with a pectoral tear and is out for the season.

Tate Ratledge, OL (IN) - Ratledge will likely be fighting through shoulder pain for the remainder of the season according to sources.

Xavier Truss, OL (IN) - Truss is battling through a toe injury but has played the last three weeks.

De'Nylon Morrissette (IN) - Morrissette was dealing with a groin issue according to Smart. He's expected to be back in the mix this week.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell dressed for the first time against Georgia Tech since the Auburn matchup. Sources indicated his role should be expanded.

Darris Smith, EDGE (Limited) - Smith suffered a head/neck injury during the Florida contest and has returned to practice per Kirby Smart.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert (Questionable) - OUT for the home game against Georgia Tech.

Dan Jackson (Shoulder) - OUT for the season after undergoing surgery.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT

