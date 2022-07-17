Justice Haynes, the 2023 running back out of Buford High School in Buford, Ga., has announced that he is verbally committed to playing collegiate ball at the University of Alabama.

Being a "legacy" recruit for Georgia this cycle, he felt like a can't-miss prospect; after all, the four-star prospect is one of the best in the country and is paving his way to success. Per the 247Sports Composite, Haynes is the No. 4 running back overall, the No. 3 player in Georgia, and the No. 50 player nationally. A commitment to the Tide will go down as a miss for Georgia, as Haynes was seen as the long-time top target this class at running back for the Bulldogs

After starting his high school career at Blessed Trinity Catholic in Roswell, Georgia, he rushed for 1754 yards on 205 carries and 18 TDs as a freshman before producing 1750 yards and nine touchdowns in a nine-game COVID-shortened season his sophomore year.

Those first two seasons were just a taste of all Haynes is capable of; as a junior, he rushed for 2375 yards on 275 carries, averaging a career-high 197.9 yards per game and 29 touchdowns, accounting for 55% of Blessed Trinity's touchdowns scored.

Heading into his senior season after transferring to Buford, a known powerhouse in the state of Georgia, Haynes has locked down his recruitment and will play out his senior year before heading to Tuscaloosa.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

