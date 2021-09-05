September 5, 2021
Injury: Justin Shaffer Enters Medical Tent

Georgia loses yet another offensive lineman to injury in the second half.
UPDATE: Justin Shaffer checked back into the game

Georgia is already down one offensive lineman following the early injury to redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge. To make matters a little more slim for Matt Luke's offensive line, it looks like he could be without senior Justin Shaffer. 

The interior lineman came off the field holding his finger and immediately entered the medical tent with Georgia's training staff. The loss of Shaffer means Georgia will likely play junior Owen Condon or freshman Devin Willock at guard, joining Warren Ericson, who comes in on relief of Ratledge. 

