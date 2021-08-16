What's Next Following Jake Pope's Commitment to Bama?

Georgia lost out on safety Jake Pope but still has a chance to bring a top-tier safety to Athens in Kamari Wilson.

Safety Jake Pope committed to Alabama on Monday, so now Georgia has to refocus their efforts to bring in a top-tier safety to Athens.

The Bulldogs have been after Kamari Wilson for several months now, and it appears that he is their top priority at the position, especially with the loss of Pope to Alabama. He is currently down to Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, and Florida State.

Wilson is one of the most polished defensive backs in this 2022 class. He has spent his high school career playing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and has been a difference-maker since his freshman season.

He primarily plays a centerfield safety role, where he roams the middle of the field and follows the ball. Wilson has natural coverage instincts and a solid athletic makeup, meaning he can read the quarterback's eyes and quickly get into position and make a play.

Head coach Kirby Smart has made one thing clear since he arrived at Georgia: if you can't tackle, you can't play. Wilson is a refined tackler who has strong technique in open space.

He comes downhill quickly and takes an appropriate angle to the ball carrier. Wilson's form also allows him to hit hard at the point of contact without taking the risk of missing the tackle.

Georgia has gone after smooth, polished defensive backs recently, and Wilson is no exception. He can unzip his feet in space, cut on a dime, and move around the backend of a defense, all as a high school senior.

Wilson has been on campus multiple times over the summer and loved the atmosphere each time. Newly labeled special teams coordinator Will Muschamp alongside defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae are the lead recruiters for Wilson, and sources say that the three have built a strong relationship over the summer.

Georgia is going to be thin at safety shortly. Starters Lewis Cine and Chris Smith could both be gone at the end of the season, and there isn't much proven depth beyond them. Wilson could come into camp and make an immediate impact in practice and even play special teams as a freshman.

At the moment, it appears that Georgia is the team to beat. Muschamp has done a great job in this recruitment over the summer, and the Bulldogs are right back in the driver's seat.

Georgia will have to fight until early national signing day to secure Wilson's signature on a letter of intent. He was reportedly blown away by every visit he took this offseason and will take his time before making a decision.

You May Also Like

Injury Report: Following Saturday's Scrimmage

Freshmen Flash During Saturday's Scrimmage

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.