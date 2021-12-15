OFFICIAL: Kamari Wilson Makes College Decision

One of Georgia’s top targets left on their recruiting board was IMG Academy product Kamari Wilson. After months of speculation about where the five-star defensive back would go to school and when he could potentially make an announcement, Wilson waited until Early National Signing Day to make his decision.

Wilson announced on one of the biggest stages for recruits each calendar year that he’d be joining the University of Florida, committing to the Florida Gators.

SI All-American named him the number one safety in the SI-99 for the class of 2022, saying:

An explosive, physical enforcer who flashes against the run and the pass, Wilson has throwback strong safety traits with the athleticism to challenge for a versatile role. He is among the most comfortable in the class running the alley and finishing with force. The coverage instincts are strong in both reaction time, redirection and breaking downhill on the ball or ball carrier. Wilson may have been the best player on a star-studded IMG Academy defense in 2020, flashing the range and sideline to sideline ability to match his confidence.

Wilson has long been linked to this Georgia class and featured strong ties to now special teams coordinator Will Muschamp dating back to his days as the head coach at South Carolina. Muschamp is a major player in the recruitment of Wilson and is believed to be a big reason why Wilson is going to Athens.

