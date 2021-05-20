Mecole Hardman Runs Blistering 4.22, Beats Henry Ruggs III

Mecole Hardman Runs 4.22; Wins Race Between Ruggs, Jefferson and White
Georgia fans and football fans for that matter are surely aware of the world-class speed that former Bulldogs wide receiver (now with the Kansas City Chiefs) Mecole Hardman possesses.
Hardman ran an official 4.33 at the NFL Combine and was known for his ability to take the top off any defense during his time in Athens. Hardman averaged a staggering 16.0 yards per reception during his three seasons with the Bulldogs and he has continued that playmaking ability in the NFL.
Hardman was named a Pro Bowler in his rookie season for his kick-return ability after leading the NFL in both punt- and kickoff-return yardage.
Now, after challenging Oakland Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to a race, he's proven his blistering speed yet again with a 4.22 40-yard dash.
Find the full video of the event HERE.
Below are the full results of the event:
- Mecole Hardman: 4.22
- Henry Ruggs III: 4.26
- Devin White: 4.37
- Justin Jefferson: 4.50
