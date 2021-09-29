What Kayin Lee Brings to Georgia

No nonsense.

That's the first thing that comes to mind when I the newest 2023 commit for Georgia Football, Kayin Lee.

There are three types of ELITE football players in today's age of social media.

There are the players that relish the camera. They hunt the camera, want as many photos and videos of them making plays as they can get .

The second group of players entertains the camera, they know it's there, but they don't go out of their way to draw attention to themselves.

Then there are players like Kayin Lee, who could care less. They are about one thing and one thing only, playing football.

That's the kind of person Georgia just got. We can talk about the player, and we will, but when I think of Kayin Lee, I think of the guy that is no-nonsense. He is all about playing football and getting better at football, and in a day where we have high schoolers opting out of state title runs for marketing deals and players posting things like "which fan base can get me to 12k followers on Instagram" there's something refreshing about an individual like Lee.

Now, as for the player, what is there not to love?

He's 5'11, 185 pounds, verified 4.4. in the forty, has excellent ball skills and has been covering some of the states best receivers for the better part of three years. He has three interceptions this year, including one returned for a touchdown despite rarely ever being targeted.

I could see him fitting in well at the STAR position for Georgia. He's essentially Javon Bullard if Javon Bullard had NFL caliber testing measurables. He's physical in the run game, and he's more than a willing tackler. Though according to sources I've spoken to, they feel comfortable leaving him at corner if that's the need of the team. He's played the position so long, and he's so polished that they feel like he would excel there as well.

You May Also Like:



Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI