Jackson Gives UGA Offense a Boost

JT Daniels will be a little bit happier this week with the return of junior receiver Kearis Jackson.

Entering week two of fall camp, Georgia looked at a roster that was getting thin on the depth chart at wide receiver due to top targets from last season on the injury list, making them unable to participate in last Saturday's scrimmage.

On top of the injuries to multiple key receivers, newly acquired transfer Arik Gilbert from LSU is not with the team at this time because of "personal issues."

Five contributing receivers did not play in Saturday's scrimmage due to injuries picked up in the first week of camp or because of rehab from an offseason surgery. Junior slot receiver Kearis Jackson was out because of the latter reason.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Jackson underwent minor knee surgery to "clean up" an issue in his knee in the offseason. Since returning from surgery, he has been undergoing rehab and limited practice with a black non-contact jersey.

A photo dropped Monday evening by the University of Georgia showed off Kearis Jackson back in the typical red practice jersey that every healthy player except the quarterbacks wears.

Georgia now gets back its leading receiver from 2020 after the junior from Fort Valley, Georgia, recorded 514 yards, tied for most on the team with George Pickens, and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. Granted, most of Jackson's production came in the first half of the season with Stetson Bennett at quarterback; 2020 was the most productive season between the hedges for the slot receiver.

Once JT Daniels took the reigns of the offense, the passing game was much more vertical, trying to make plays down the field using a guy like George Pickens.

After a scrimmage without a "full deck of cards," as Kirby Smart described in his Saturday presser, JT Daniels will see the return of Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton this week, the two most essential receivers remaining for the Bulldogs as they begin preparation for Clemson.

