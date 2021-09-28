Kelee Ringo Making a Push to be a Top Cornerback

Kelee Ringo made his first career start on Saturday and was graded out as one of the SEC’s best defensive backs.

Kelee Ringo made his first collegiate start in Georgia’s 62-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Georgia defense held Vanderbilt to 77 yards of total offense, 24 yards came through the air, and the run game accounted for 53 yards.

Ringo was one of the standout performers from the game mentioned in Kirby Smart’s post-game press conference, where Smart gave a quick rundown on the improvement the young cornerback has shown over the last year.

Kelee has improved each week. He’s gained more confidence in our system. He’s cut down on his mental errors, and we think he’s going to be a good player. We’ve always thought that, and we’ve been trying to develop him and gain the confidence he needs. We need him to grow up and play well. We need Speed. We need DK, Kamari, all those corners. They’ve got to grow up and play, as it’s one of the thinnest positions on our team. We were happy for him, and I’ll evaluate how he played when I look at the tape.”

Smart wasn’t the only one that noticed the performance of the redshirt freshmen, as Pro Football Focus graded Ringo at 83.2, making him the second-highest performing cornerback from week four, behind LSU’s Cordale Flott (85.1).

Ringo was a top-rated defensive back in the 2020 class; a five-star cornerback at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds brought all the measurables to become a top cornerback on Georgia’s roster.

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Ringo would miss all of the 2020 season to repair a torn labrum, an injury that predated his arrival in Athens. The missed time put Ringo at a disadvantage experience-wise this offseason when it came time to compete for starting jobs in the secondary. Still, through the first four games, Ringo has flashed his potential, most notably picking up his first career interception against South Carolina.

