NIL Update: Kendall Milton Signs with Branding Firm

Another Georgia Bulldogs player has partnered with a NIL company, as running back Kendall Milton announced he will be represented by Wraith Sports Group.

Milton posted a statement to his Instagram on Tuesday with the following message:

“Wraith Sports Group has signed sophomore Kendall Milton for his name, image, and likeness representation. Milton has signed with Jason Harris for his NIL representation.”

Milton has been one of the most active Bulldogs since the NIL was passed on July 1. He announced a deal with Jenloop.com and has launched a clothing brand known as KM2.

He is not the only Bulldog that has sought representation. Quarterback JT Daniels announced on Tuesday that he would sign with ESM Football to guide his NIL strategy.

College athletes are tasked with difficult decisions. They can profit on their image in the short term, but it remains unclear if these athletes are subject to college-rate compensation when they enter the professional ranks.

Some athletes that are only a few months away from their professional careers are opting not to sign deals. While the money is nice in the present, these athletes do not want to continue representing these brands for low rates in the future.

Expect more top collegiate athletes to partner with firms in order to seek out the best deals for them. It is possible to secure a professional deal while still in college, but the right negotiating strategy must be put in place. Milton and Daniels may be the first Bulldogs to partner with firms, but they will not be the last.

You May Also Like

Jamaree Salyer Named Top 50 Player in 2021

JT Daniels Announces Partnership

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.