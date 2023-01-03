Skip to main content

TCU Running Back Kendre Miller "Questionable" for Title Game

After suffering a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, running back Kendre Miller has been listed as questionable for the National Championship.

After competing in grueling semi-final games, TCU and Georgia are licking their wounds ahead of Monday's National Championship in California. While Georgia suffered a handful of injuries in Saturday's come from behind victory over Ohio State, the Horned Frogs left their Fiesta Bowl victory banged up as well.

TCU running back Kendre Miller was the newest addition to the Horned Frogs injury list. The junior running back left the Fiesta Bowl in the 3rd quarter after suffering an injury to his right leg and did not return. 

Head coach Sonny Dykes commented on Miller's injury earlier today. "We're hopeful to get Kendre back" said the first year head coach. "As the week progresses, we'll know a little bit more."

Miller was the primary back for the Horned Frogs the entire season and led the team in rushing yards with 1,399. He had 57 yards on 8 attempts prior to his injury in Saturday's game. 

Though Miller's absence would certainly be a major blow to the Horned Frogs, senior running back Emari Demercado was able to step up in a major way after Miller went down. Demaercado finished the night with a season high 150 yards as the Horned Frogs emerged victorious late in the 4th quarter. 

