The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs survived an absolute thriller on Saturday night inside of Mercedez Benz Stadium, escaping Ohio State by a mere point thanks to a last-second missed field goal attempt.

For the second time in just 28 days, the confetti has fallen, with Georgia's hopes of defending it's national title being extended yet again. It's on to Los Angeles for the National title, but not without looking at what was a wonderful way for Dawg fans to ring in the New Year.

LB, Smael Mondon

