COVID-19 caused plenty of changes in everyone's lives, and college football was no different. It completely altered the 2020 season, but the changes that came with it will likely continue to alter the sport for the next three or four seasons.

The idea of a super senior used to be someone that maximized all of the NCAA's previous eligibility rules, someone that used both the traditional redshirt and the medical redshirt to compete in six seasons of college football.

Now, schools like Georgia and the seniors that were on a roster during the 2020 covid season now have the option of an additional year of eligibility.

Making the decision to enter the NFL Draft or return, is rather confusing. Until you hear an announcement like the one today when Georgia starting running back Kenny McIntosh announced he would be accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, thus indicating he will all but be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

McIntosh will be the only back however that will be departing the roster via the NFL Draft this offseason. Junior running back Kendall Milton announced prior to the first round of the CFP that he'd be returning to Athens next season.

Kenny McIntosh 1532 career rushing yards, and 2,394 total scrimmage yards. He is the first and only running back in Georgia history not named Todd Gurley to have at least 700 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a single season.

