Keys to Victory: Georgia vs. Michigan

What are the keys to victory for both teams in the Orange Bowl on Friday?

December was one of the biggest months of the Kirby Smart tenure, and it is quickly coming to an end. Smart and Georgia went into the month knowing they had a date set with Alabama on the first weekend of December for the SEC title. Finally, after a flawless regular-season run, win or lose for the Bulldogs, they knew they'd be in the College Football Playoffs.

With the upsetting loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game behind them, after Georgia's mainstream pick heading into the weekend, Georgia still has its goals in front of them and in reach. A win for either side would mean a trip to the National Championship game in Indianapolis.

Who Does What They Do Best?

Both programs know their strengths and will stick to what they know best on both sides of the football, whether on offense or defense, the specialty of both head coaches in this game. Jim Harbaugh and Kirby Smart know that whoever runs the ball best and controls the line of scrimmage provides the best chance to win.

For Michigan running the ball is what they do best; it is why they are one of the most efficient offenses in 2021, ranking 10th in rushing, averaging 223 yards per game. But, on the flip side of that coin, Georgia's defense is one of the best in stopping the run.

Georgia is a top-three defense against the run. Following the disappointing loss to Alabama surrounding over 500 total yards of offense, getting back to what Georgia does well is the game plan.

Both teams need to know their boundaries on each side of the ball; both run similar offenses with the same type of personnel but with different schemes. The major difference in this game could come in the passing game.

Who Handles the Momentum Swings?

The momentum swings cost both teams their first and only losses of the 2021 regular season. Granted, Michigan's only loss came earlier in the season versus Big-10 rival Michigan State. While Georgia once again met the wrath of a momentum swing versus Alabama.

Games of this magnitude on this stage of the College Football Playoffs usually come down to a single play, in that play momentum can play a huge factor. Look no further than the last time Georgia faced off in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Back in 2017 versus Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, the decision to kick a squib kick right before the half ended up being a mistake. Georgia recovered the kick around half-field with time to call one more play to put themselves in a position to trim the deficit with a field goal before halftime.

The Rose Bowl record of a field goal kick from Rodrigo Blankenship ended up being just the beginning of Georgia's historic double-overtime thrilling comeback.

Who Remains Explosive?

Finding explosive plays and creating explosive plays are two very different things. For Georgia, offensive coordinator Todd Monken knows what plays to dial up to give his team a chance to create an explosive play, but the execution often prevents the play from taking place.

Georgia needed an explosive play to keep their SEC Championship hopes alive versus Alabama in the second half but never could make the play. Georgia needs to find more explosivity in their offense, using both the run and passing game.

Michigan knows they are a play away from breaking an explosive in the run game with the dynamic duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum in the backfield. So making it a question of who can remain explosive throughout a game that could come down to the final seconds?

