Kirby Smart Calls Stetson Bennett the "Greatest Dawg of All Time"

High, high praise. That's what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had for his quarterback Stetson Bennett following Georgia's National Championship win over TCU.

Smart joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter following Georgia's 65-7 trouncing of TCU. While being interviewed, the conversation turned to Stetson Bennett's story. Smart regaled us with the story and lines we've heard time and time again, but he dropped a new line of praise on Bennett as the interview was wrapping up.

“He’s the greatest dawg of all time, in my opinion.”

That's lofty. That's the title that guys like Herschel Walker and Frank Sinkwich have carried in Athens. But Kirby Smart is in a unique position to bestow the honor on Bennett.

Smart isn't a coach that learned about Georgia's history when he arrived in Athens as the head coach in 2016. He's been around it since he was a kid in Bainbridge, and lived it when he was an All-SEC safety for the Bulldogs.

Honestly, it's hard to argue. As many great players as Georgia has had, none have ever led the school to back-to-back titles. Add Bennett's legendary story to it, and yeah, you have the greatest player in the history of Georgia Football.

Kirby Smart also praised Bennett during his postgame press conference.

"Stetson speaks for himself, the way he leads and prepares. His mental makeup is such of a quarterback that believes he can make every throw and what he did tonight was truly amazing. Probably had his best game of his career, in my opinion, with some of the checks he made, some of the decisions he made, just really elite."

Later in the press conference, Smart made a joke when discussing the timeout he called to give Stetson Bennett a curtain call.

"First time he's ever walked off that I was hugging him."

