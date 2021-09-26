Kirby Smart Challenges Fans to Be ELITE

After a runaway victory on the road, Smart took to the podium and challenged his fan base to show up for a “huge” home game next week.

Georgia’s 62-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt in a noon kickoff was one that many saw coming, maybe not the total points put up the Dawgs, but the victory itself lived up to expectations. The Dawgs and Commodores hadn’t played each other in over two years due to Vanderbilt’s cancellation in 2020 because of not having enough players to field a team for Georgia’s senior day game.

One of the only big upsets from week four of college football was that of Arkansas and Texas A&M. Arkansas is the next opponent for Georgia on the schedule next week inside Sanford Stadium. The Razorbacks could not be coming off anymore momentum.

Under former Georgia offensive line coach and now second-year head coach Sam Pittman, the number sixteenth ranked Razorbacks beat the number seventh-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Arkansas jumped out to an early 17-0 lead and would not look back in a neutral game under the roof of AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas is 4-0 with notable victories over the two premier programs in the state of Texas, the University of Texas and now Texas A&M. Arkansas would dominate the Longhorns in the second week of the season with a strong running game and stingy defensive performance that led the way to a 40-21 routing of the then-ranked Longhorns.

Even though Georgia beat Arkansas in the season opener a year ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas, 37-10, Kirby Smart knows the challenge of a ranked Arkansas team with a former assistant coach of his, not to mention an all too scary noon kickoff.

In his post-game press conference following the win over Vandy, Smart issued a challenge to his fan base.

“We’ve got a huge game next week, at 12 o’clock, in Athens, Georgia. Everbody wants our team to be elite and I want our team to be elite and we’ve thrown that word around. So when we talk about our fan base, talk about our fan base being elite, we want to be there early and show up better than we ever have,”

Georgia's competition has declined since the season-opening win against Clemson, with runaway wins over UAB, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Arkansas will be the first of a tough four-game stretch that will help define Georgia’s season.