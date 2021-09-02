Kirby and Dabo Playing Mind Games Before Matchup

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney have exchanged a bit of gamesmanship ahead of their matchup.

Controlling the narrative. Creating a narrative. Stretching the truth. Fibbing. Lying.

Whatever you want to call it, college football coaches have a strange way of going about controlling the news prior to a matchup the caliber of the one Clemson and Georgia are set for on Saturday night.

The two top-five football programs are led by two of the most interesting characters in college football. There's Dabo Swinney from Clemson and Kirby Smart from Georgia. And both have exchanged some rather classic gamesmanship moves over the last week or so.

Dabo Swinney released a depth chart that, sure had the correct names, heights, and weights of players, but was completely inaccurate with regards to where players would actually be playing. For example, there have been numerous reports from Clemson beat writers about Matt Bockhorst playing center for the Tigers, yet on the depth chart, he's nowhere to be found at the center position but rather is located at left guard where he played last season.

Swinney's stretching of the truth when it comes to his depth chart was nothing more than a spiteful response to Kirby Smart and Georgia simply not releasing one. In typical Kirby Smart fashion, he never releases the depth chart until the day of the game mere hours before kickoff.

That's just the beginning of the gamesmanship from these coaches.

Rosters are one thing, but try getting either of these gentlemen to disclose injury information. Dabo Swinney told the media on Wednesday that they will find out who's available on the day of the game and not a moment sooner.

Kirby Smart has repeatedly stated that both Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are "day-to-day" when numerous outlets, including DawgsDaily, have reported from the date of the injury that they were 4 to 6-week injuries.

What does it all mean? Well, it means that college football coaches love to control that precious information.

As they should.

