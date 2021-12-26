Smart On How UGA is Preparing for Michigan/Getting Over Bama Loss

Head coach Kirby Smart recently did a sitdown interview with ESPN and took fans inside the Georgia locker room following their loss to Alabama.

Despite losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, Georgia immediately refocused its preparation for the CFP.

Head coach Kirby Smart did a sitdown interview with ESPN detailing the loss and how the Bulldogs have managed to handle things in the following days. He underscored that everything they want to accomplish lies in front of them and that the building feels very optimistic.

Georgia went 12-0 during the regular season and was the odds on favorite to win the national championship. Things have changed since their loss to the Crimson Tide, but Smart said that his view of the team hadn't changed at all.

"My perception didn't change. If anything, it gave us an opportunity to grow and learn. I've seen it before. A lot of teams I've been on, the most you grow is after a loss. The sponge opens up and absorbs more."

After tough losses, many teams lose their way. However, Georgia has been determined not to let that be the case, and they have been demanding of their players to keep them focused.

"We've worked. They've gone back to, we call it, the doctor, and they've gone to get some help and some work on different techniques and things. And I think a lot of times, you learn so much more from a loss than a victory, and our guys have kind of been re-energized and focused."

Quarterback Stetson Bennett was critiqued by many following his performance in the loss. Georgia's staff remains steadfast that he gives them the best chance to win, and Smart walked fans through what he tells Bennett daily.

"Confidence, play with confidence. You prepare well so that you can have moments in a game where you're at your best. You know, you judge a quarterback by his accuracy and his decision-making, and also being able to make a play when things break down. We need our quarterback to be able to do that, and he's got to make good decisions out of the pocket as well as in the pocket."

Georgia takes on Michigan in their semifinal game for a chance to move onto the national title game. Smart said that their goal was to make it back to the CFP, and now that they are there, they feel confident in what they have.

"That's been the goal since the start of the year, to be in the final four. We're here now. Regardless of how you got here, your here. At this point in time, we want to move forward and be the best team we can be."

