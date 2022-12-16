Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Named Finalist for Dodd Trophy

Kirby Smart’s successes have landed him as 1 of 5 finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy for the 3rd time in his career.

Kirby Smart has been having a record year. Since the beginning of 2022, Smart has led his team to a National Championship, an SEC Championship, a 13-0 season, a playoff bid, and has taken home the SEC coach of the year honors. With his team on the brink of a 2nd straight National Title and a playoff game just weeks away, Smart has also found himself as 1 of 5 finalists for the Bobby Dodd Trophy.

The Dodd Trophy is awarded each year to the college football coach who’s program demonstrates the 3 pillars of success (Scholarship, Leadership, and Integrity). The trophy was established in 1976 after legendary head coach Bobby Dodd with a goal to recognize coaches who’s teams not only excelled on the field, but in the classroom and community as well.

This is Kirby Smart’s 3rd career nomination since taking over head coaching duties at the University of Georgia in 2016. Other finalists for the trophy include Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Christ Klieman (Kansas State), and Kyle Whittingham (Utah). The Trophy will be awarded at this year’s Chick-Fil-a bowl in Atlanta. Ironically enough, Smart and his team are set to play in the bowl game against Ohio State that night. 

Should Smart win, he will become the first head coach from the University of Georgia to receive the honor since the late Vince Dooley. Dooley became the first ever annual recipient of the award after leading his team to a 10-2 record in 1976.

