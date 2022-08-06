Skip to main content

Kirby Smart and Georgia are "Locked In" on Fall Camp, Not Oregon

What's important now for Kirby Smart and Georgia?

"Connection" was a big theme of Georgia's 2021 national title-winning team. But, it wasn't just a buzzword; it was truly a focus for the Bulldogs throughout the offseason following their come-from-behind win against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl to getting a second chance against Alabama in the national championship game. 

Smart and co. implemented "skull sessions" into their training; while it wasn't the physical on-field work that takes place on the practice field, it was about players building a personal connection with one another. These small group conversations helped players learn more about their teammates, even those who may not even suit up in full gear on Saturdays. Skull sessions were a major piece of Georgia's "championship DNA," something they look to replicate now heading into this season. 

The Bulldogs opened fall camp on Thursday with their first official practice that evening. Before that, Smart spoke with the media that morning as he began preparations for his seventh season. 

Smart made it known quickly that he had no interest in looking ahead; the now veteran head coach got asked about Georgia's season-opening opponent Oregon on Thursday and if he had any concerns regarding his former defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning, now taking charge as the head coach. 

"The last thing I'm worried about is Dan Lanning. I mean, we got a million battles to face before that. I'm not even thinking about Oregon." Smart said, "Our concern is our roster. How do we build depth? I mean, we're not even thinking about that. We're so far away from that right now. We're focused on us, our team, our connection, and getting the right players in the right spots. If we do that, that's going to control the outcome of the game, much more than what he knows about us and what I know about him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was a predictable response to an otherwise predictable question. The reaction from Smart showed where his head is at, using a program mantra of "What's Important Now" (WIN), an acronym Smart spoke about in the SEC Network's Year of the Dawg documentary. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0741-L
News

PHOTOS: Dawgs Take the Field for Day 2 of Practice

By Brooks Austin12 hours ago
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0409-X2
News

Can Georgia Avoid the Injury Bug This Camp?

By Brooks Austin20 hours ago
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRESS_0133-L
News

Kirby Smart List His Area of Concern for the 2022 Offense

By Harrison Reno23 hours ago
0174CA46-E904-4528-8896-B6699AF33879
News

Georgia's 2022 Season Superlatives

By Cole WilcoxAug 5, 2022 7:59 AM EDT
USATSI_18820496
News

Travon Walker & Zamir White Impress in NFL Preseason Debut

By Harrison RenoAug 5, 2022 7:09 AM EDT
USATSI_18802702
News

WATCH: Jaguars' Travon Walker Records his First Sack

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 9:11 PM EDT
USATSI_17480176
News

Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Down with Injury

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 9:04 PM EDT
USATSI_18806470
News

How to Watch Jaguars Preseason Game, Travon Walker's Debut

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 7:36 PM EDT