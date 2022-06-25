A day after 2023 quarterback Arch Manning committed to the University of Texas, which brought one of the biggest recruitments of all time to a close; Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart made an appearance on the Crain and Company Podcast Friday afternoon.

The choice by the newest Manning to burst onto the college football scene chose Texas, a team coming off a 5-7 2021 season in the first year of Steve Sarkisian's tenure as head coach, over the likes of Georgia and Alabama. The commitment of Manning represents a massive win for the Longhorns following a recruitment battle against the last two national champions, something that does not ordinarily happen for a team coming off a losing season, especially when it comes to a highly coveted prospect like Manning, who 247Sports ranks as the top overall prospect in the 2023 class.

While the national media's infatuation with the commitment of Manning to the Longhorns, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart holds steadfast in the belief he has in his quarterback room.

Georgia's quarterback room heading into the fall will include two former five-stars, one four-star, and a former walk-on now turned national championship-winning starter, Stetson Bennett.

“I would easily say this is the best, when you take a picture of the whole room, top to bottom, those four guys that are going to meet in that quarterback room in fall camp, the most depth we’ve ever had,” - Kirby Smart

While some fans still have their doubts about starting quarterback Stetson Bennett and may even wish that former USC transfer JT Daniels was still on the roster, who transferred to West Virginia this offseason, Smart believes that Georgia has multiple players at the position that they can trust when and if called upon.

That depth mentioned by Smart is giving Georgia the choice of whether or not they pursue other options at quarterback in the 2023 class, or if they punt on the class entirely and focus on landing their top signal-caller in the 2024 class.

