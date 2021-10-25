    • October 25, 2021
    Kirby Smart Updates Kendall Milton's Status

    Kirby Smart updated Kendall Milton's sprain his MCL so it'll be a "Few weeks" and that as of right now they don't know exactly when he will be back.
    Georgia running back Kendall Milton was added to the injury list after straining his MCL ligament in practice Wednesday of last week and Kirby Smart confirmed as much on Monday. 

    Saying that Kendall Milton sprain his MCL so it'll be a "Few weeks" and that as of right now they don't know exactly when he will be back. 

    Milton was one of the talks of the 2020 Georgia Football season as he burst onto the scene midway through his freshman season until he suffered a similar knee strain against Florida. Milton was tackled awkwardly and sprained his knee, knocking him out of the lineup until the bowl game matchup with Cincinnati.

    He finished the 2020 season with 193 yards on 35 carries.

    His 2021 season was off to a good start in yet again a limited role behind both Zamir White and James Cook. He had 243 yards on 49 carries through six games and even scored his first rushing touchdown. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • RB, Kendall Milton (Knee) - OUT
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

