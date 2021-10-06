Adam Anderson Draws Popular Comparison from Kirby Smart

October 6, 2021
Kirby Smart Makes Fitting Comparison for Adam Anderson

Adam Anderson is getting off to a quick start to his senior campaign, leading the Bulldogs in sacks through five games.
Author:
Publish date:

Since bursting onto the national scene in 2020 with a season that finished with 6.5 sacks, tied for second on the team behind Azeez Ojulari, and second in quarterback pressures, the offseason was filled with hype for Adam Anderson. 

Now five games into the new season, Anderson looks to be making the transcendent jump from coming off the bench in situational pass-rushing opportunities to being an impactful starting edge rusher. So far, Anderson leads Georgia in sacks with four while also leading the team with ten quarterback pressures, making him well on pace to eclipse his numbers from a year ago. 

The strong start to his senior season drew some praise from Kirby Smart and even drew a very popular comparison for the former Rome, Georgia native. 

"Size, speed, athleticism. Elite get off. Long and fast. You start looking at comparisons it's Leonard Floyd. His biggest issue has been being able to handle bulk and weight. He's matured so much in the classroom. He's bought into the program and all that came into it."

The size, speed, and athleticism make the Leonard Floyd comparisons so popular for Georgia fans. In his three years as a Georgia Bulldog, Floyd collected seventeen sacks and 182 tackles and is now highly regarded as one of the best edge rushers to play at Georgia.

Anderson does not have the long-term starting experience like many previous edge rushers in Georgia's history. Still, his elite speed and knack for finding the quarterback projects him as a potential first-round draft pick. 

